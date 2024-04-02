Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello announces intimate London solo show

Tom Morello has announced an intimate solo show in London for this summer – you can find all the details below.

The Rage Against The Machine guitarist is due to perform at the 1,500-capacity Electric Ballroom in Camden Town on Thursday, June 13 along with some yet-to-be-confirmed “special guests”.

It’ll serve as a warm-up for his UK and European festival tour, which will kick off with an appearance at Download 2024 the following Saturday (June 15).

Advertisement

Tickets for Morello’s upcoming London date go on general sale at 10am BST this Friday (April 5) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can access an O2 Priority pre-sale at the same time tomorrow (Wednesday, April 3) or a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday (4).

See the announcement post below.

📣New Show Announcement 📣@tmorello will be playing at London’s Electric Ballroom on the 13th of June 2024. Tickets will go on sale Fri, 5th April at 9am!! pic.twitter.com/isSNUmTZ3S — Electric Ballroom (@EBallroomCamden) April 2, 2024

Recommended

Morello released his latest two studio albums, ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ and ‘The Atlas Underground Flood’, in late 2021. Last year saw the musician team up with Måneskin on their single ‘Gossip’.

Back in January, RATM drummer Brad Wilk announced that the band “will not be touring or playing live again” together. They last performed in August 2022 when their North American ‘Public Service Announcement Tour’ came to a close.

The trek, which featured Run The Jewels as the support act, saw frontman Zack de la Rocha injure his Achilles tendon during its second date on July 11 in Chicago. He continued to play numerous shows while seated, before Rage eventually cancelled their UK and European dates for the rest of the year.

Advertisement

This February, bassist Tim Commerford said he was unsure about the group’s status. “I don’t know,” he explained at the time. “I don’t get involved in that.”