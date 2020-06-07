Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello celebrates 10 years of huge Finsbury Park show

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has celebrated 10 years of the band’s legendary Finsbury Park gig in London.

The 2010 show was held for free after a campaign to get the band’s hit ‘Killing In The Name’ to Christmas Number 1 on the UK charts was successful.

“10 years ago today Rage Against The Machine performed a free ‘Victory Concert’ for 90,000 people in Finsbury Park, England to celebrate the successful ‘people’s campaign’ that dethroned Simon Cowell’s X Factor and put Killing In The Name at THE #1 SPOT ON UK XMAS CHART (17 yrs after its initial release),” Morello wrote on Instagram.

“The band donated 100% of sales from the single to UK homeless charities and the show may go down as the greatest in the band’s history. So today i suspect it won’t be hard find a worthy target or two & tell em: #FuckYouIWontDoWhatYouTellMe,” he wrote. Watch the band play ‘Killing In The Name’ at the 2010 show below.

This week, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker shared a joint cover of Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name’ in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rage confirmed a reunion last year, returning for their first shows in nine years to headline Coachella, Reading & Leeds and more.

At the start of last month, the band rescheduled the entire 2020 tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Rage Against The Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans,” the band wrote. “We sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration. We look forward to seeing you.”