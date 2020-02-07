Rage Against the Machine icon Tom Morello has taken aim at the results of the Democrat Iowa caucus following long delays and confusion after votes were cast.

The delayed results of the Iowa caucus, the first nominating contest in the Democratic Party primaries for the 2020 presidential election, came three days later than expected. They were initially blamed on “coding issues” relating to a new smartphone app called ‘Shadow’ that was being used to tabulate and report results.

On Twitter, Morello wrote: “Since my grim stint as a US Senator’s aid I don’t usually weigh in on electoral stuff but if what happened in Iowa had happened in Iran or Venezuela there would be calls for a US invasion to topple an democratic regime.”

Now, the chairman of the US Democratic National Committee, Tom Perez, has called for a review of the vote totals, saying “enough is enough” when asked about the results.

The candidates running in Iowa are Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Bidden. After a first count, Buttigieg was declared the winner by a tiny margin, but both he and Sanders have each now declared victory adding to the continued confusion.

The Iowa Democratic Party chair, Troy Price, has the power to order a recount of the results but has so far only acknowledged that “reporting circumstances on Monday night were unacceptable.”

Now, Perez has ordered the party to conduct a “recanvass” of the results – this isn’t a full recount but a check to ensure the votes were added correctly.

He said: “In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic party to immediately begin a recanvass.”

Meanwhile, Morello surprised fans last year by lending some guitar work to 5 Seconds Of Summer’s summer single ‘Teeth’.

The Prophets Of Rage and Audioslave guitarist delivered his trademark fretwork on the closing bars of the song which was taken from their upcoming new album. It also saw the band working with Ryan Tedder, Andrew Wyatt and Charlie Puth.

“We actually did have a fourth horseman,” the band told Zane Lowe on Beats 1. “Tom Morello actually played on the track [Teeth] as well … We’re grateful enough to have him on the track and he plays the last outro.

That’s a big feat for us as well. We were rehearsing we missed the opportunity to be there but we have recorded proof that it was him.” Morello and the band’s own Calum Hood both have feature moments on the track.”