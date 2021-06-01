Rag’n’Bone Man and Arlo Parks lead Montreux Jazz Festival 2021 line-up

Rag’n’Bone Man and Arlo Parks have been announced among the main acts for this year’s Montreux Jazz Festival.

The legendary festival, which has previously taken in performances from the likes of Nina Simone, Prince and Miles Davis, will return to Lake Geneva from July 2-17.

Surrounded by the Swiss Alps, the 16-date event will also debut a brand new stage, called Scene Du Lac, which has been built on the lake to give music fans the chance to watch their favourite artists in idyllic settings.

Three other stages with a smaller capacity will be hosting jazz concerts, workshops, sessions and more in the event spaces and gardens of the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace hotel.

Other artists heading to Montreux for 2021 include: Woodkid; a debut appearance for Priya Ragu; Yseult; Turkish psych-rockers Altin Gün, and minimal pop artist Oklou.

PROGRAMME 2021 🔥

This special edition will feature emerging talents, current trends and tailor-made concerts from major artists. Ticket sales opening: Tuesday June 8!https://t.co/wZOgaznafY#MJF21 #WhereLegendsAreBorn pic.twitter.com/R7MXjQ6f29 — Montreux Jazz Festival (@MontreuxJazz) June 1, 2021

Fans can also expect performances from Nubya Garcia, Steam Down, Alfa Mist and Jeff Mills.

Although there is a limited capacity, Montreux Jazz Festival 2021 will also be available internationally as a digital event.

Announcing the event back in March, Montreux CEO Mathieu Jaton said: “We are thrilled to unveil our brand-new format for this year’s Festival, which pursues our hybrid model strategy.

“Montreux Jazz Festival has always been about creating very special concerts where artists can feel up close and personal with their fans, while sharing these unique moments worldwide through audiovisual content.”

He continued: “This year, our stages’ capacities will be even smaller due to Covid-19 restrictions, which will create an exceptional streaming experience for international audiences who can’t come to the Festival. The content will be especially breathtaking from our new stage built above the water on Lake Geneva, with the Alps in the background.”