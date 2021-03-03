Rain, Chung Ha release captivating video for ‘Why Don’t We’

K-pop veteran Rain has released a captivating video for his new single, ‘Why Don’t We’, featuring Chung Ha.

In the sleek video, the 38-year-old singer performs the catchy dance pop song on a futuristic set filled with TV screens, with Chung Ha joining during the second verse. “One, I protect the two of us, settle down / It’s forever now, let it go just for / Just for a moment, just for a moment / Why don’t we, why don’t we?” they sing on the chorus.

Watch the video for ‘Why Don’t We’ below.

‘Why Don’t We’ appears on Rain’s brand-new mini-album, ‘PIECES By RAIN’. The five-track project also features collaborations with GOT7’s Jackson Wang (‘Magnetic’) and his upcoming boyband Ciipher (‘Come Over’), as well as his duet with J.Y. Park (‘Switch To Me’).

‘PIECES By RAIN’ is also Rain’s first solo release in four years, since his 2017 mini-album ‘My Life’. Last year, he teamed up with comedian Yoo Jae-suk and singer Lee Hyori to form the group SSAK3. They released the summer hit single ‘Beach Again’.

On the other hand, Chung Ha recently released her debut full-length album ‘Querencia’. In a glowing five-star-review, NME’s Rhian Daly called it “an album that commands your attention with every note”.

Rain is set to debut his new boyband Ciipher later this year. In an interview with 1st Look magazine, the K-pop soloist said that he feels like he could “bet it all” on the forthcoming group.

“There were a lot of factors involved in the process of making Ciipher, but when I met these kids, I felt like I could bet it all on them,” he said. “Whether the group has good results or not, I don’t think I’ll regret the things that I gave to this group. That’s how talented and well-mannered they are.”