Raleigh Ritchie shares new single, announces sophomore album

London-based R&B artist Raleigh Ritchie has shared new single, ‘Aristocrats.’

The track was released yesterday (May 6), along with details of his second album ‘Andy.’

‘Aristocrats’ premiered with an accompanying video, directed by Ritchie himself.

Advertisement

Watch it below:

The new track will feature on Ritchie’s forthcoming sophomore record ‘Andy’, which is scheduled for a June 26 release.

The album title was inspired from a nickname given to his grandfather, which Ritchie – real name Jacob Anderson – has since inherited.

“‘Andy’ is a little wink to myself,” said Ritchie in a press statement.

“It’s saying, ‘This is you speaking right now, this is you saying what you have to say.'”

Advertisement

In the ‘Aristocrats’ video, Anderson said he wanted to explore the histories of Britain: his own, and the ones who came before him.

“British history is complicated, especially as a POC,” Anderson said.

“[H]istory is everything, it’s what we learn from to help us build our future. In school, I didn’t learn much about British history aside from the country’s victories and a version of some of it’s atrocities.”

“Sometimes it’s a confusing place, and although I love my country, I don’t always feel loved by it.”

Anderson, who is also known for his role as Grey Worm in Game of Thrones, released his debut album ‘You’re A Man Now, Boy’ in 2016.

Since then, he’s collaborated and performed with Stormzy, sold out a headlining show at London venue Shepherd’s Bush Empire and released three stand-alone singles: ‘The River,’ ‘Lonely Summer’ and ‘Time in a Tree.’

‘Andy’ is set for release on July 26 via Alacran.