Rami Malek’s Freddie Mercury almost appeared in ‘Rocketman’

Dexter Fletcher explained a planned crossover between the film and 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Rami Malek’s Freddie Mercury almost made an appearance in Rocketman, it has been revealed.

Elton John‘s recently-released biopic was helmed by Bohemian Rhapsody director, Dexter Fletcher. The filmmaker took over the hit Queen film after Bryan Singer was fired from his role in 2017.

Fletcher has now spoken of his idea to create a crossover between his two movies. “There was an idea I had at one point, where Elton’s in a restaurant with his mother, he told Gay Star News. “I thought John Reid [John and Mercury’s manager] and Freddie could be at another table and they wave at each other!

“That would have been amazing [but] it didn’t come to pass. It would’ve been a little too knowing… I’m not looking to set out to make a cinematic universe!”

John Reid is played by Aidan Gillen in Bohemian Rhapsody and Richard Madden in Rocketman.

Meanwhile, Elton John and Rocketman‘s Taron Egerton surprised fans by performing together on stage earlier this week. The pair a sang a rendition of ‘Your Song’ during John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ date in Hove, Sussex.

In other news, John recently revealed how Rocketman “difficult” to watch as the film delves into the darker parts of his past. “I thought, ‘God, I don’t want to go back there’,” he said.