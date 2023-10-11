Rammstein add Dublin arena show to 2024 European tour plans

Rammstein have added a Dublin show to their 2024 European tour – you can find all the details below.

The industrial metal band are due to embark on a run of huge stadium gigs next May. Stop-offs are scheduled for Prague, Barcelona, Lyon, Copenhagen and more cities throughout that month and into the summer.

In the middle of the tour, Rammstein will perform at the RDS Arena in Dublin, Ireland on June 23, 2024.

Advertisement

Tickets for the upcoming dates go on general sale at 10am BST/11am CET next Wednesday (October 18). You’ll be able to buy yours here (Dublin), and here (EU).

As Stereoboard notes, the placement of the Irish concert has led to rumours that the group could be headlining Download Festival 2024, which will take place in Donington between June 14-16.

Rammstein are currently free on the Friday (June 14) and Sunday (16) of the event, with the band set to perform in France on the Saturday (15). Download has not shared any line-up information as of yet.

Rammstein’s 2024 tour dates are as follows:

MAY

11 – Czech Republic, Prague, Airport Letňany

15 – Germany, Dresden, Rinne

16 – Germany, Dresden, Rinne

24 – Serbia, Belgrade, Ušće Park

30 – Greece, Athens, TBA

Advertisement

JUNE

05 – Spain, San Sebastián, Estadio Anoeta

08 – France, Marseille, Orange Vélodrome

11 – Spain, Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic

15 – France, Lyon, Groupama Stadium

18 – Netherlands, Nijmegen, Goffertpark

23 – Ireland, Dublin, RDS Arena

27 – Belgium, Ostend, Park Nieuwe Koers

JULY

05 – Denmark, Copenhagen, Valbyparken

17 – Austria, Klagenfurt, Wörthersee Stadion

18 – Austria, Klagenfurt, Wörthersee Stadion

21 – Italy, Reggio Emilia, RCF Arena (Campovolo)

26 – Germany, Gelsenkirchen, Veltins-Arena

27 – Germany, Gelsenkirchen, Veltins-Arena

Meanwhile, Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann will be playing a solo show at Wembley Arena in London this December as part of a wider European tour.

Rammstein released their eighth and latest studio album, ‘Zeit’, in April 2022. In a four-star review, NME described the record as “an energetic, swaggering beast” that was “more reflective” than its predecessors.

Back in August, German prosecutors dropped an investigation against Lindemann after allegations of sexual assault were levelled at the singer.

The investigation was launched in June after several women came forward, claiming that the Lindermann had drugged and recruited them to engage in sexual activity. The frontman had previously denied the accusations, with his attorneys adding that the claims were “without exception untrue”.