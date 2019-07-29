ACHTUNG!

Rammstein have added a huge show in Cardiff to their upcoming 2020 UK and Europe stadium tour plans.

Having already announced gigs in Coventry and Belfast, the German metal icons have now revealed plans for an additional show at Coventry Ricoh Stadium on Saturday June 20. Tickets are on sale from 10am on July 31.

In support of their acclaimed 2019 untitled album, the band have an extensive run of shows across the continent next year. Fans are currently awaiting news of a London gig after Rammstein’s logo was spotted across the capital.

Earlier this year, the band brought their pyrotechnic spectacular to a wowed UK audience.

Reviewing the appearance at Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK, NME wrote: “Lots of bands have pyro onstage. Many bands have big pyro onstage. But how many bands have pyro all around the arena? Whether you’re in the front row, somewhere in the middle of the crowd, or stood nursing your pint at the very back, at this Rammstein show you’ll never be more than a metre or two from huge bursts of fire.”

Meanwhile, Rammstein’s track ‘Engel’ was recently covered by Metallica during Lars Ulrich and co’s show in Berlin.