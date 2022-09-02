Rammstein announce 2023 European stadium tour

Rammstein have announced plans for a European stadium tour next year.
The band will hit the road on May 22, 2023 kicking off at Vingio Parkas in Lithuania before moving on to dates in Germany, Spain, Holland and France. They will wrap up their mammoth jaunt at the King Baudouin Stadium in Belgium on August 4.
Tickets for the shows go on sale next Thursday (September 8) at 10am local time and can be purchased here.
The latest announcement comes as the band continue their US tour in Chicago tomorrow (September 3) before wrapping up in Mexico in October. Tickets for the remaining dates can be found here.
Earlier in the summer, the German band played a huge outdoor gig in Coventry, with the show reportedly heard over 10 miles away.
Multiple noise complaints were reportedly made by residents miles from the CBS Arena venue.
Rammstein’s eighth album, ‘Zeit’, was released earlier this year.
In a four-star review of their latest record, NME wrote: “‘Zeit’ might be a more reflective album than previous Rammstein records, but it’s still an energetic, swaggering beast. Nearly 30 years into their career, the band remain as ambitious and as fiery as ever with their nightmarish, industrial rock sounding as daring as ever.”
See the band’s full 2023 European touring schedule below.
MAY 2023
22 – Vilnius, Vingio Parkas
27 – Helsinki, Olympiastadion
28 – Helsinki, Olympiastadion
JUNE
2 – Odense,Dyrskueplads
7 – Munich, Olympiastadion
8 – Munich, Olympiastadion
14 – Trenčín, Airport
17 – Bern, Stadion Wankdorf
18 – Bern, Stadion Wankdorf
23 – Madrid, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
26 – Lisbon, Estádio Da Luz
JULY
1 – Padova, Stadio Euganeo
6 – Groningen, Stadspark
11 – Budapest, Puskás Aréna
15 – Berlin, Olympiastadion
16 – Berlin, Olympiastadion
22 – Paris, Stade de France
26 – Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion
30 – Chorzów, Stadion Śląski
AUGUST
4 – Brussels, King Baudouin Stadium