Rammstein have announced details of another UK stadium show next summer

The German rock icons will be heading to Coventry’s Ricoh Arena on Saturday, June 20 next year – which will top last weekend’s performance at Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK as their biggest ever UK show.

They’ll also play Belfast’s Boucher Playing Fields on June 17, but the Coventry date marks their only English performance of 2020.

Tickets for Rammstein’s Coventry gig go on sale from 10am tomorrow, July 12.

The announcement comes after last weekend’s Milton Keynes show saw the band bring their pyrotechnic spectacular to the UK.

One particularly impressive moment, captured in the below clip, saw fireworks shoot out from the front of the stage to ignite speaker stacks in the middle of the stadium, before returning to the front with an almighty bang.

NME wrote of the show: “Lots of bands have pyro onstage. Many bands have big pyro onstage. But how many bands have pyro all around the arena? Whether you’re in the front row, somewhere in the middle of the crowd, or stood nursing your pint at the very back, at this Rammstein show you’ll never be more than a metre or two from huge bursts of fire.

“There are moments tonight where NME genuinely felt our face fry. Mmm, crackling!”