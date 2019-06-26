Rammstein announce huge European 2020 stadium tour

Including a massive gig in Belfast

Rammstein have announced details of a lengthy European stadium tour for 2020 – including a huge show in Belfast.

The German industrial metal pioneers released their acclaimed untitled album earlier this year, and are set to play a huge show at the Stadium MK in Milton Keynes next week on July 6 as their only UK gig of 2019.

Now, they’ve confirmed that they’ll be returning to Europe for a long string of dates next year, and will be calling at Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast on June 17.

Check out the band’s full tour dates below. Tickets to the new 2020 dates go on general sale at 11am on July 5.

Friday June 28 2019 – PARIS La Defense Arena (France)

Saturday June 29 2019 – PARIS La Defense Arena (France)

Tuesday July 2 2019 – HANNOVER HDI Arena (Germany)

Saturday July 6 2019 – MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK (United Kingdom)

Wednesday July 10 2019 – BRUSSELS Stade Roi Baudoin (Belgium)

Saturday July 13 2019 – FRANKFURT Commerzbank-Arena (Germany)

Tuesday July 16 2019 – PRAGUE Eden Arena (Czech Republic)

Wednesday July 17 2019 – PRAGUE Eden Arena (Czech Republic)

Wednesday July 24 2019 – CHORZOW Slaski Stadium (Poland)

Monday July 29 2019 – MOSCOW VTB (Dynamo) (Russia)

Friday August 2 2019 – ST PETERSBURG Zenith (Russia)

Tuesday August 6 2019 – RIGA Lucavsala Park (Latvia)

Saturday August 10 2019 – TAMPERE Ratina Stadion (Finland)

Wednesday August 14 2019 – STOCKHOLM Stockholm Stadion (Sweden)

Sunday August 18 2019 – OSLO Ulleval Stadium (Norway)

Thursday August 22 2019 – VIENNA Ernst-Happel-Stadion (Austria)

Friday August 23 2019 – VIENNA Ernst-Happel-Stadion (Austria)

Monday May 25 2020 – KLAGENFURT Woertherseestadion (Austria)

Friday May 29 2020 – LEIPZIG Red Bull Arena (Germany)

Tuesday June 2 2020 – STUTTGART Mercedes Benz Arena (Germany)

Saturday June 6 2020 – ZURICH Stadion Letzigrund (Switzerland)

Sunday June 7 2020 – ZURICH Stadion Letzigrund (Switzerland)

Wednesday June 10 2020 – OSTEND Park de Nieuwe Koers (Belgium)

Wednesday June 17 2020 – BELFAST Boucher Road Playing Fields (United Kingdom)

Wednesday June 24 2020 – NIJMEGEN Goffertpark (Netherlands)

Saturday June 27 2020 – DUSSELDORF Merkur Spiel Arena (Germany)

Wednesday July 1 2020 – HAMBURG Volksparkstadion (Germany)

Saturday July 4 2020 – BERLIN Olympiastadion (Germany)

Thursday July 9 2020 – LYON Groupama Stadium (France)

Monday July 13 2020 – TURIN Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino (Italy)

Friday July 17 2020 – WARSAW PGE Narodowy (Poland)

Tuesday July 21 2020 – TALLINN Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Estonia)

Sunday July 26 2020 – TRONDHEIM Granasen (Norway)

Friday July 31 2020 – GOTHENBURG Ullevi Stadium (Sweden)

Tuesday August 4 2020 – AARHUS Ceres Park (Denmark)

The band debuted their latest stage production last month – featuring stunts including the moment when a giant baby’s pram was wheeled onstage, before flames shot out in front of the sinister infant.

Reviewing their new album, NME concluded: “While so many bands of their ‘90s industrial/nu-metal ilk have slipped away into obscurity (Spineshank, Trapt or Powerman 5000, anyone?), Rammstein and their unshakable sound have remained tethered to their originality, fusing catchy lyrics with serious industrial power hooks. For that they should be applauded across the board, because this album is undoubtedly a resounding triumph.”