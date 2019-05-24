Rammstein announce support act for summer UK and European tour

The band's tour kicks off next week.
Rammstein have announced the act that will support them on their upcoming UK and European tour.
Following the release of their new album, the German metal icons head out on their European tour next week (May 27) and will play their only UK show of 2019 at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on July 6.
Today (May 24) the band announced that Duo Jatekok will support them on the tour. Taking to Facebook to reveal the news, the band wrote that they were “happy” to confirm the French piano duo as special guests.
“The inventive classical piano duo from France is considered one of the greatest of the moment and include a wide array of music styles in their recordings and projects, such as jazz, hip hop and metal,” Rammstein’s post read.
The duo will perform Rammstein’s 2015 ‘Klavier’ album in full “using 4 hands and 2 pianos.”
See the post below:
Check out Rammstein’s 2019 UK and European tour dates in full below.
May
27 Gelsenkirchen, Veltins-Arena
28 Gelsenkirchen, Veltins-Arena
June
01 Barcelona, RCDE Stadion
05 Bern, Stade de Suisse
08 Munich, Olympiastadion
12 Dresden, Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion
13 Dresden, Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion
16 Rostock, Ostseestadion
19 Copenhagen, Telia Parken
22 Berlin, Olympiastadion
25 Rotterdam, Feyenoord Stadion
28 Paris, Paris La Defense Arena
July
02 Hanover, HDI Arena
06 Milton Keynes, Stadium MK
10 Brussels, Stade Roi Baudoin
13 Frankfurt/Main, Commerzbank-Arena
16 Prage, Eden Aréna
17 Prage, Eden Aréna
20 Luxembourg, Roeser Festival Grounds
24 Chorzow, Slaski Stadium
29 Moscow, VTB (Dynamo)
August
02 St. Petersburg, Zenith
06 Riga, Lucavsala Park
10 Tampere, Ratina Stadion
14 Stockholm, Stockholm Stadion
18 Oslo, Ulleval Stadium
22 Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Meanwhile, Rammstein were condemned for using apparent Holocaust imagery in a teaser video released back in March.
While there was no direct reference to the Holocaust in the teaser clip, one Jewish leader called it “irresponsible.”