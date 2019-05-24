Rammstein announce support act for summer UK and European tour

The band's tour kicks off next week.

Rammstein have announced the act that will support them on their upcoming UK and European tour.

Following the release of their new album, the German metal icons head out on their European tour next week (May 27) and will play their only UK show of 2019 at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on July 6.

Today (May 24) the band announced that Duo Jatekok will support them on the tour. Taking to Facebook to reveal the news, the band wrote that they were “happy” to confirm the French piano duo as special guests.

“The inventive classical piano duo from France is considered one of the greatest of the moment and include a wide array of music styles in their recordings and projects, such as jazz, hip hop and metal,” Rammstein’s post read.

The duo will perform Rammstein’s 2015 ‘Klavier’ album in full “using 4 hands and 2 pianos.”

See the post below:

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Check out Rammstein’s 2019 UK and European tour dates in full below.

May

27 Gelsenkirchen, Veltins-Arena

28 Gelsenkirchen, Veltins-Arena

June

01 Barcelona, RCDE Stadion

05 Bern, Stade de Suisse

08 Munich, Olympiastadion

12 Dresden, Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion

13 Dresden, Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion

16 Rostock, Ostseestadion

19 Copenhagen, Telia Parken

22 Berlin, Olympiastadion

25 Rotterdam, Feyenoord Stadion

28 Paris, Paris La Defense Arena

July

02 Hanover, HDI Arena

06 Milton Keynes, Stadium MK

10 Brussels, Stade Roi Baudoin

13 Frankfurt/Main, Commerzbank-Arena

16 Prage, Eden Aréna

17 Prage, Eden Aréna

20 Luxembourg, Roeser Festival Grounds

24 Chorzow, Slaski Stadium

29 Moscow, VTB (Dynamo)

August

02 St. Petersburg, Zenith

06 Riga, Lucavsala Park

10 Tampere, Ratina Stadion

14 Stockholm, Stockholm Stadion

18 Oslo, Ulleval Stadium

22 Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Meanwhile, Rammstein were condemned for using apparent Holocaust imagery in a teaser video released back in March.

While there was no direct reference to the Holocaust in the teaser clip, one Jewish leader called it “irresponsible.”