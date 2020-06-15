Rammstein are working on new music during lockdown

Rammstein have revealed that they’ve been working on new music during lockdown.

The band recently shared details of rescheduled UK and European tour dates for 2021 after their tour was curtailed due to the coronavirus.

During their time in quarantine, the band have been putting together ideas for new music. Speaking on German radio podcast Rodeo Radio, the band’s drummer Christoph Schneider said the band recently got together to discuss new material.

“We still have so many ideas lying around, so many unfinished songs,” he said. “We have met and we are working on new songs. We want to work on songs. But whether or not it will turn into an album, nobody knows yet.”

Rammstein’s UK and European stadium tour was set to be taking place this month, but has now been moved to next summer.

The run of gigs includes three dates in the UK, with shows planned at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Belfast’s Boucher Road Playing Fields, and Coventry’s Ricoh Stadium.

Earlier this year, Rammstein re-released a film of Live aus Berlin, their infamous gig in the German capital in 1998, including footage that was previously censored.

Rammstein released their latest album, ‘Untitled’, last year. In a four-star review of the album, NME called it “a resounding triumph,” adding: “Rammstein’s first album in a decade finds them as unique and unstoppable as ever, tethered to originality and provocation.”