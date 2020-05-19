Rammstein confirm rescheduled UK and European dates for 2021

Rammstein have announced details of their rescheduled UK/European tour dates for 2021, after coronavirus forced the band to postpone the shows.

The tour was set to kick off in the Austrian city of Klagenfurt next week, but it has now been moved to next summer.

It also included three dates in the UK, with shows planned at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Belfast’s Boucher Road Playing Fields, and Coventry’s Ricoh Stadium.

Announcing the new shows, Rammstein said: “Today we’re delighted to announce the new, rescheduled dates for this year’s Rammstein tour. All shows have now been rescheduled to 2021, and already-purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates! “We are very much looking forward to seeing many of you next year!”

Check out the rescheduled dates in full below.

Rammstein UK/Europe tour 2021

May

22 Leipzig, Red Bull Arena Leipzig (rescheduled from May 29, 2020)

23 Leipzig, Red Bull Arena Leipzig (rescheduled from May 30, 2020)

27 Klagenfurt, Wörthersee Stadion (rescheduled from May 25, 2020)

31 Stuttgart, Mercedes-Benz Arena (rescheduled from June 2, 2020)

June

01 Stuttgart, Mercedes-Benz Arena (rescheduled from June 3, 2020)

05 Berlin, Olympiastadion (rescheduled from July 4, 2020)

06 Berlin, Olympiastadion (rescheduled from July 5, 2020)

12 Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields (rescheduled from June 17, 2020)

16 Cardiff, Principality Stadium (rescheduled from June 14, 2020)

19 Coventry, Ricoh Arena (rescheduled from June 20, 2020)

23 Aarhus, Ceres Park (rescheduled from August 4, 2020)

26 Dusseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena (rescheduled from June 27, 2020)

27 Dusseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena (rescheduled from June 28, 2020)

30 Hamburg, Volksparkstadion (rescheduled from July 1, 2020)

July

01 Hamburg, Volksparkstadion (rescheduled from July 2, 2020)

05 Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund (rescheduled from June 6, 2020)

06 Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund (rescheduled from June 7, 2020)

09 Lyon, Groupama Stadium (rescheduled from July 9, 2020)

10 Lyon, Groupama Stadium (rescheduled from July 10, 2020)

13 Turin, Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino (rescheduled from July 13, 2020)

17 Warsaw, PGE Narodowy (rescheduled from July 17, 2020)

21 Tallinn, Song Festival Grounds (rescheduled from July 21, 2020)

25 Trondheim, Leangen Travbane (rescheduled from July 26 and 27, 2020, previous venue Granåsen)

30 Gothenburg, Ullevi Stadium (rescheduled from July 31, 2020)

31 Gothenburg, Ullevi Stadium (rescheduled from August 1, 2020)

August

03 Nijmegen, Goffertpark (rescheduled from June 24, 2020)

07 Ostend, Park De Nieuwe Koers (rescheduled from June 10, 2020)

Earlier this year, it was announced that Rammstein are planning to re-release their infamous ‘Live In Berlin’ concert film — with the new version containing footage that was previously censored.