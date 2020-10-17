Rammstein share drumming video from recording studio

Rammstein have updated fans with what they’re working on after sharing a clip of drummer Christoph ‘Doom’ Schneider laying down some beats.

The German metal legends are currently at France’s La Fabrique studios where they recorded last year’s ‘Untitled’ album, however, they’ve made no promises so far that a new record is on the way.

A video clip shared via the band’s Instagram earlier this month shows the entrance of the palatial La Fabrique before the person filming travels to a different room to reveal Schneider recording a drum take.

The band previously confirmed they were working on new material but were unsure what the end result would be. “We have met and we are working on new songs,” Schneider said. “We want to work on songs. But whether or not it will turn into an album, nobody knows yet.”

In the meantime, see Rammstein’s UK, European and North American tour dates below – all shows are scheduled to take place next year.

MAY

22 – Leipzig, Red Bull Arena Leipzig

23 – Leipzig, Red Bull Arena Leipzig

27 – Klagenfurt, Wörthersee Stadion

31 – Stuttgart, Mercedes-Benz Arena

JUNE

1 – Stuttgart, Mercedes-Benz Arena

5 – Berlin, Olympiastadion

6 – Berlin, Olympiastadion

12 – Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields

16 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

19 – Coventry, Ricoh Arena

23 – Aarhus, Ceres Park

26 – Dusseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena

27 – Dusseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena

30 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion

JULY

1 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion

5 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

6 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

9 – Lyon, Groupama Stadium

10 – Lyon, Groupama Stadium

13 – Turin, Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

17 – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy

21 – Tallinn, Song Festival Grounds

25 – Trondheim, Leangen Travbane

30 – Gothenburg, Ullevi Stadium

31 – Gothenburg, Ullevi Stadium

AUGUST

3 – Nijmegen, Goffertpark

7 – Ostend, Park De Nieuwe Koers

22 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

26 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

SEPTEMBER

1 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

3 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

8 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

10 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

18 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

24 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

30 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

OCTOBER

1 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol