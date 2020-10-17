Rammstein share drumming video from recording studio

Rammstein have updated fans with what they’re working on after sharing a clip of drummer Christoph ‘Doom’ Schneider laying down some beats.
The German metal legends are currently at France’s La Fabrique studios where they recorded last year’s ‘Untitled’ album, however, they’ve made no promises so far that a new record is on the way.
A video clip shared via the band’s Instagram earlier this month shows the entrance of the palatial La Fabrique before the person filming travels to a different room to reveal Schneider recording a drum take.
The band previously confirmed they were working on new material but were unsure what the end result would be. “We have met and we are working on new songs,” Schneider said. “We want to work on songs. But whether or not it will turn into an album, nobody knows yet.”
In the meantime, see Rammstein’s UK, European and North American tour dates below – all shows are scheduled to take place next year.
MAY
22 – Leipzig, Red Bull Arena Leipzig
23 – Leipzig, Red Bull Arena Leipzig
27 – Klagenfurt, Wörthersee Stadion
31 – Stuttgart, Mercedes-Benz Arena
JUNE
1 – Stuttgart, Mercedes-Benz Arena
5 – Berlin, Olympiastadion
6 – Berlin, Olympiastadion
12 – Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields
16 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium
19 – Coventry, Ricoh Arena
23 – Aarhus, Ceres Park
26 – Dusseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena
27 – Dusseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena
30 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion
JULY
1 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion
5 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund
6 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund
9 – Lyon, Groupama Stadium
10 – Lyon, Groupama Stadium
13 – Turin, Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
17 – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy
21 – Tallinn, Song Festival Grounds
25 – Trondheim, Leangen Travbane
30 – Gothenburg, Ullevi Stadium
31 – Gothenburg, Ullevi Stadium
AUGUST
3 – Nijmegen, Goffertpark
7 – Ostend, Park De Nieuwe Koers
22 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau
26 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
SEPTEMBER
1 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
3 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
8 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
10 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
18 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
24 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
30 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
OCTOBER
1 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol