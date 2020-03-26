Rammstein to re-release infamous ‘Live In Berlin’ DVD with newly uncensored footage

Rammstein have announced that they’re re-releasing a film of their infamous 1998 gig in Berlin, complete with footage that was previously censored.

“Get ready for the re-release of Live aus Berlin – Rammstein’s iconic Berlin concert in August of 1998!” the band announced on Facebook. “Enjoy this concert-film, including the previously censored rendition of Bück dich!”

Although it appeared on the initial VHS run of ‘Live In Berlin’, ‘Bück Dich’ was then omitted from the gig’s run on DVD because the band mimed anal sex using a water-squirting dildo during its performance.

Below you can watch a 23 minute section of the film, which makes use of footage from two shows at Berlin’s Parkbühne Wuhlheide on August 22 and 23.

Meanwhile, despite COVID-19 forcing the cancellation and postponement of a huge number of gigs across Europe and North America, at time of writing Rammstein are still set to bring their live show back to the UK, with shows in Belfast, Coventry and Cardiff scheduled for June.

Last year, the band brought their pyrotechnic spectacular to a wowed UK audience as they supported their acclaimed untitled album.

Reviewing the appearance at Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK, NME wrote: “Lots of bands have pyro onstage. Many bands have big pyro onstage. But how many bands have pyro all around the arena? Whether you’re in the front row, somewhere in the middle of the crowd, or stood nursing your pint at the very back, at this Rammstein show you’ll never be more than a metre or two from huge bursts of fire.”