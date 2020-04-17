Rammstein have offered fans an update on their upcoming tour plans in a statement that acknowledges that a number of their forthcoming 2020 shows will likely be affected by the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus.

The German band have announced a stadium tour with plans to visit the UK, Europe and North America in 2020, including dates in Cardiff, Belfast and Coventry in June.

However, it looks very likely that the band’s next tour — which is set to kick off in Klagenfurt, Austria on May 25 — will be severely affected by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“Recently, several international governments have extended their bans on large-scale events. Also affected, unfortunately, are some of the dates for the 2020 Rammstein Tour,” the band’s latest statement, which was posted today (April 17), reads.

“We are working on a solution for this difficult situation together with our partners in all the affected countries, and we hope for the understanding of those who have purchased tickets for the coming shows.

“As soon as we have precise and definitive information, we will communicate this immediately,” the statement continues.

“Until then we ask for your understanding and patience, and we would also please request that you refrain for the time being from addressing further questions to the local event organisers, the band management, or the ticket systems. An update will follow as soon as possible.”

Last month, it was announced that Rammstein are planning to re-release their infamous ‘Live In Berlin’ concert film — with the new version containing footage that was previously censored.