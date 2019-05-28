Burning babies and industrial metal: Watch Rammstein kick off European tour with pyro-heavy show

The band will perform in the UK later this summer.

Rammstein‘s pyro-heavy European tour kicked-off last night, with the intense show being dominated by new material.

The industrial metal icons, who released their new album ‘Untitled‘ earlier this month, took to the stage for the first of two gigs in Gelsenkirchen, Germany yesterday evening (May 27).

Performing at the city’s VELTINS-Arena, the group aired a total of nine new tracks during the fire-filled spectacle. Among them were the likes of ‘Ausländer’, ‘Puppe’, ‘Radio’, and ‘Sex’. Elsewhere, Rammstein offered up two versions of their recent single ‘Deutschland’.

During ‘Puppe’, a giant baby’s pram was wheeled onstage, before flames shot out in front of the sinister infant. Check out that clip and more from the show below.

Rammstein’s full setlist is as follows:

Was ich liebe

Links 2-3-4

Sex

Tattoo

Sehnsucht

Zeig dich

Mein Herz brennt

Puppe

Heirate mich

Diamant

Deutschland (Remix by Richard Z. Kruspe)

Deutschland

Radio

Mein Teil

Du hast

Sonne

Ohne dich

Encore:

Engel (Scala & Kolacny version)

Ausländer

Du riechst so gut

Pussy

Rammstein will perform at VELTINS-Arena once again this evening, with their tour resuming in Barcelona on June 1. The band will play their only UK show of 2019 at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on July 6.

Check out Rammstein’s 2019 UK and European tour dates in full below.

May

27 Gelsenkirchen, Veltins-Arena

28 Gelsenkirchen, Veltins-Arena

June

01 Barcelona, RCDE Stadion

05 Bern, Stade de Suisse

08 Munich, Olympiastadion

12 Dresden, Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion

13 Dresden, Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion

16 Rostock, Ostseestadion

19 Copenhagen, Telia Parken

22 Berlin, Olympiastadion

25 Rotterdam, Feyenoord Stadion

28 Paris, Paris La Defense Arena

July

02 Hanover, HDI Arena

06 Milton Keynes, Stadium MK

10 Brussels, Stade Roi Baudoin

13 Frankfurt/Main, Commerzbank-Arena

16 Prage, Eden Aréna

17 Prage, Eden Aréna

20 Luxembourg, Roeser Festival Grounds

24 Chorzow, Slaski Stadium

29 Moscow, VTB (Dynamo)

August

02 St. Petersburg, Zenith

06 Riga, Lucavsala Park

10 Tampere, Ratina Stadion

14 Stockholm, Stockholm Stadion

18 Oslo, Ulleval Stadium

22 Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion

In other news, Rammstein were condemned for using apparent Holocaust imagery in a teaser video released back in March.

While there was no direct reference to the Holocaust in the clip, one Jewish leader called it “irresponsible.”