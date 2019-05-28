Burning babies and industrial metal: Watch Rammstein kick off European tour with pyro-heavy show

The band will perform in the UK later this summer.
Rammstein‘s pyro-heavy European tour kicked-off last night, with the intense show being dominated by new material.
The industrial metal icons, who released their new album ‘Untitled‘ earlier this month, took to the stage for the first of two gigs in Gelsenkirchen, Germany yesterday evening (May 27).
Performing at the city’s VELTINS-Arena, the group aired a total of nine new tracks during the fire-filled spectacle. Among them were the likes of ‘Ausländer’, ‘Puppe’, ‘Radio’, and ‘Sex’. Elsewhere, Rammstein offered up two versions of their recent single ‘Deutschland’.
During ‘Puppe’, a giant baby’s pram was wheeled onstage, before flames shot out in front of the sinister infant. Check out that clip and more from the show below.
Rammstein’s full setlist is as follows:
Was ich liebe
Links 2-3-4
Sex
Tattoo
Sehnsucht
Zeig dich
Mein Herz brennt
Puppe
Heirate mich
Diamant
Deutschland (Remix by Richard Z. Kruspe)
Deutschland
Radio
Mein Teil
Du hast
Sonne
Ohne dich
Encore:
Engel (Scala & Kolacny version)
Ausländer
Du riechst so gut
Pussy
Rammstein will perform at VELTINS-Arena once again this evening, with their tour resuming in Barcelona on June 1. The band will play their only UK show of 2019 at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on July 6.
Check out Rammstein’s 2019 UK and European tour dates in full below.
May
27 Gelsenkirchen, Veltins-Arena
28 Gelsenkirchen, Veltins-Arena
June
01 Barcelona, RCDE Stadion
05 Bern, Stade de Suisse
08 Munich, Olympiastadion
12 Dresden, Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion
13 Dresden, Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion
16 Rostock, Ostseestadion
19 Copenhagen, Telia Parken
22 Berlin, Olympiastadion
25 Rotterdam, Feyenoord Stadion
28 Paris, Paris La Defense Arena
July
02 Hanover, HDI Arena
06 Milton Keynes, Stadium MK
10 Brussels, Stade Roi Baudoin
13 Frankfurt/Main, Commerzbank-Arena
16 Prage, Eden Aréna
17 Prage, Eden Aréna
20 Luxembourg, Roeser Festival Grounds
24 Chorzow, Slaski Stadium
29 Moscow, VTB (Dynamo)
August
02 St. Petersburg, Zenith
06 Riga, Lucavsala Park
10 Tampere, Ratina Stadion
14 Stockholm, Stockholm Stadion
18 Oslo, Ulleval Stadium
22 Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion
In other news, Rammstein were condemned for using apparent Holocaust imagery in a teaser video released back in March.
While there was no direct reference to the Holocaust in the clip, one Jewish leader called it “irresponsible.”