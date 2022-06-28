Rammstein’s huge Coventry gig heard over 10 miles away

Rammstein played a huge outdoor gig in Coventry on Sunday (June 26), with the show reportedly heard over 10 miles away.

Local news outlet the Coventry Telegraph reported that multiple noise complaints were made by residents multiple miles from the CBS Arena venue.

As the Telegraph write, “householders leapt onto social media to report hearing ‘loud thumping’ across Nuneaton and as far away as Burton Hastings — which is eleven miles away.

“Some were confused at what the noise until others said it was the rock band’s gig.”

The outlet revealed that Facebook posts from local residents revealed that they could hear “loud thumping” and “a loud beat through their closed windows,” adding: “A loud boom was heard around 10:20PM as fireworks lit up the night sky to end the gig.”

See footage from Rammstein’s massive stadium show below.

The band’s new tour, which stretches throughout 2022, follows the release of the German rockers’ eighth album, ‘Zeit’, which was released earlier this year. As revealed last month, two sets of piano players, Duo Jatekok and Duo Abélard, are set to support the band’s shows in both Europe and North America.

Tickets for North American dates can be found here, while tickets for European dates can be purchased here.

See the band’s full 2022 touring schedule below.

JUNE

30 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

JULY

4 – Nijmegen, NL – Goffertpark

5 – Nijmegen, NL – Goffertpark

8 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium

9 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium

12 – Turin, IT – Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

16 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

20 – Tallinn, EE – Song Festival Grounds

24 – Oslo, NO – Bjerke Travbane

28 – Gothenburg, SE – Ulevi Stadium

29 – Gothenburg, SE – Ulevi Stadium

30 – Gothenburg, SE – Ulevi Stadium

AUGUST

3 – Ostend, BE – Park De Nieuwe Koers

4 – Ostend, BE – Park De Nieuwe Koers

21 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

27 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

31 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

SEPTEMBER

3 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

6 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

9 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

17 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

23 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

24 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

OCTOBER

1 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

2 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

4 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

In a four-star review of their latest record, NME wrote: “‘Zeit’ might be a more reflective album than previous Rammstein records, but it’s still an energetic, swaggering beast. Nearly 30 years into their career, the band remain as ambitious and as fiery as ever with their nightmarish, industrial rock sounding as daring as ever.”