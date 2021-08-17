Rammstein’s ‘Ich Will’ has become the official soundtrack for the German Paralympic team

Rammstein have been chosen as the soundtrack for a series of videos released to promote the German Paralympic team, ahead of the 2020 Paralympic Games kicking off in Tokyo later this month.

The team have pegged Rammstein’s song ‘Ich Will’ (or in English, ‘I Want’) as their official theme. Lyrics for the track – which first appeared on the band’s 2001 album ‘Mutter’ – translating to “I want to hear your voices / I want the peace disturbed / I want that you watch me carefully / I want that you understand me.”

In addition to a trailer hyping up the German Paralympic team as a whole, Rammstein have released seven videos highlighting individual sports, featuring commentary from athletes such as track and field athletes Markus Rehm and Johannes Floors, and wheelchair racer Alhassane Baldé.

Take a look at the trailer below, then head to Rammstein’s YouTube channel to watch the remaining videos:

In an Instagram post announcing the unlikely collaboration, Rammstein said: “All the best for Team Germany at the Paralympics!”

The Paralympic Games kick off on Tuesday August 24 and run until Sunday September 5. They follow the 2020 Summer Olympics, which ran from July 23 to August 8 this year, after being postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann became one of the latest musicians to enter the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by selling VIP-style access to himself. The singer is offering fans the chance to dine with him in Moscow as part of a €100,000 (£84,705) package that also includes rare and previously unreleased material.

Meanwhile, Rammstein recently announced details of their first ever North American stadium tour, set to kick off next August.

The band also announced back in February that they’d recorded a new album during lockdown, saying its subjects ranged from “daily experience” to “world events”. The new record will be Rammstein’s eighth full-length effort, following their untitled 2019 album.