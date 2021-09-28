Rammstein’s Richard Kruspe announces new Emigrate album, ‘The Persistence Of Memory’

Rammstein‘s Richard Kruspe has announced a new album under his Emigrate moniker, ‘The Persistence Of Memory’.

The German guitarist will release his fourth record as Emigrate on November 5. You can pre-order it here.

Following up on last month’s ‘Freeze My Mind’, Emigrate has further previewed the forthcoming full-length with the dramatic new single ‘You Can’t Run Away’.

The latest song is accompanied by a part-black-and-white official video, which was directed by Anuk Rohde. As Consequence Of Sound notes, Kruspe’s new fiancée Olga De Mar and his daughter Maxime both appear in the clip.

Per its official description, the visuals were shot across three locations: the Bunker Wollenbergn, the Luftfahrtmuseum Finowfurt’ and the William Circus.

‘The Persistence Of Memory’ will see Richard Kruspe team up with his bandmate and Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, who contributed to the cut ‘Always On My Mind’. You can check out the album’s tracklist below.

1. ‘Rage’

2. ‘Always on My Mind’ (feat. Till Lindemann)

3. ‘Freeze My Mind’

4. ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’

5. ‘Come Over’

6. ‘You Can’t Run Away’

7. ‘Hypothetical’

8. ‘Blood Stained Wedding’

9. ‘I Will Let You Go’

Back in February, Rammstein revealed that they had written a new album over the course of the coronavirus pandemic. Their seventh and latest record, ‘Untitled’, came out in 2019.

Speculation over the group’s eighth full-length effort came after they were pictured in the studio last October. Keyboardist Christian “Flake” Lorenz subsequently confirmed that Rammstein had “recorded a record that we hadn’t planned on”.

He explained that the band being unable to tour or perform live “increased our creativity”, adding: “We had more time to think of new things and less distraction.”