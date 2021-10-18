Rammstein’s Till Lindemann and Richard Kruspe share ‘Always On My Mind’ cover

Emigrate have shared a new cover of ‘Always On My Mind’, which features a guest appearance from Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann.

The band, a side project of the Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe, are currently gearing up to release their fourth album ‘The Persistence Of Memory’ on November 5.

Advertisement

Emigrate’s heavy, rock-driven version of ‘Always On My Mind’ is the third single to be taken from the album. First recorded by Gwen McRae in 1972, it has also seen memorable cover versions by Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson and Pet Shop Boys among others.

The band also shared a snippet of studio footage from their recording of the track, which follows August’s ‘Freeze My Mind’ and last month’s ‘You Can’t Run Away’.

Further new music from Lindemann and Kruspe could be imminent. Earlier this year Rammstein revealed that they had written a new album over the course of the coronavirus pandemic. Their seventh and latest record, ‘Untitled’, came out in 2019.

Speculation over the group’s eighth full-length effort came after they were pictured in the studio in October 2020. Keyboardist Christian “Flake” Lorenz subsequently confirmed that Rammstein had “recorded a record that we hadn’t planned on”.

He explained that the band being unable to tour or perform live “increased our creativity”, adding: “We had more time to think of new things and less distraction.”

Advertisement

In August, a museum in Russia took legal action against Lindemann over the “unauthorised” sale of an NFT bearing its imagery.

The frontman entered the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by selling VIP-style access to him along with special digital artwork. Fans were offered the chance to dine with the singer in Moscow, Russia as part of a €100,000 (£84,705) package.