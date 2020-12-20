Rammstein’s Till Lindemann launches ‘Doctor Dick’ online shop and erotic merch

Rammstein’s Till Lindemann has launched a new online shop called Doctor Dick, which sells a range of erotic merch.

The products up for grabs on the store range from the mostly innocent “Doctor Dick” socks and shower shoes, to raunchier items.

Among them are a vibrator modelled on Lindemann’s own microphone, a “Golden Shower” sparkling wine, a necklace with a penis charm and condoms. Fans can also purchase a wall-mountable dildo that comes with removable glasses and a mounting plate signed by the frontman.

Prices range from €1.49 (£1.35) for the “premium” condoms to €349 (£318) for the necklace.

The store opened on December 16 and a welcome post on the site reads: “The Doctor is ready to see you now, fellow patients. The practise has now finally opened. Next please!” You can check it out here.

In November, Lindemann released a new National Geographic picture book in collaboration with fellow musician Joey Kelly.

The German-language book, Amazonas: Reise zum Rio Javari (Amazon: Trip On The Río Yavarí), documents the pair’s journey down the Javary River between Brazil and Peru. It features photos by Thomas Statchelhaus and Matthias Matthies, alongside poems by Lindemann and interviews with both musicians.

Meanwhile, earlier in November, the band Lindemann announced their split. The group was comprised of the Rammstein frontman and Peter Tägtgren, guitarist for death metal group Hypocrisy. In a post on social media, the duo confirmed they had “ended their collaboration” and would be “pursuing their own plans in the future”.