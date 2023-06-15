Rammstein’s Till Lindemann now under investigation in Germany after sexual assault allegations

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann is being investigated by prosecutors in Berlin, following multiple allegations of sexual assault.

According to Agence France-Presse (via Barron’s), the investigation follows several women coming forward, claiming that they were drugged and prepositioned for non-consensual sex acts at various Rammstein shows.

“Preliminary proceedings have been initiated against Till Lindemann on allegations relating to sexual offences and the distribution of narcotics,” said a spokeswoman. She also claimed that the inquest was started at their own will, and that no further comments would be issued so as not to hinder the investigation.

In a statement to Agence France-Presse, the frontman denied all claims, and labelled the accusations as being “without exception untrue”.

The allegations against Lindemann first arose last month, when a 24-year-old named Shelby Lynn claimed that a supposed “casting director” invited her to sit in a “row zero” section at the band’s show in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Documented on social media, she claimed that someone led her beneath the stage and the singer later made an advance towards her. She also said that she rejected the advances and Lindemann reacted angrily. Lynn also made it clear that she is not accusing the frontman of rape.

“I’d like to clarify again. Till did NOT touch me,” she wrote on Twitter. “He accepted I did not want to have sex with him. I never claimed he raped me.”

She also alleged that she felt like she had been drugged at a pre-show party, however, it was later reported that a urine test showed no signs of intoxication. Following the accusations, the band denied any wrongdoing.

Following Lynn’s accusations coming to light, other women also came forward with similar accusations — stating that they were too approached by a “casting director” who was looking to arrange a meeting with Lindemann.

One of the reports came from The Guardian, and detailed the account of a woman (known anonymously as Kaya R.) who was allegedly passed out at an after-party and awoke to find the singer having sex with her.

According to the report, Lindemann asked her if she wanted him to stop when she woke up, and left after she explained that she didn’t understand what was happening.

Earlier this month, it was also reported that publishing house Kiepenheuer & Witsch — which published a 2020 book of Lindemann’s poetry — had severed any ties to the musician following the allegations and an explicit video that resurfaced.

“From our point of view, Till Lindemann exceeds immovable limits in dealing with women,” the statement read. “We have therefore decided to end our collaboration with Till Lindemann with immediate effect, as our relationship of trust with the author has been irretrievably broken.”

Responding to the accusations and the statement from Kiepenheuer & Witsch, the band issued a statement on social media, denying all claims. They also urged fans to withhold from joining in the “public prejudice” against the members and those coming forward with accusations.

“The publications of the last few days have caused irritation and questions among the public and especially among our fans. The allegations hit us all very hard, and we take them extremely seriously,” the statement read. “We say to our fans: It is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows – in front of and behind the stage.”

“We condemn any kind of transgression and ask you: Do not engage in public prejudice of any kind against those who have made allegations,” it continued. “You have a right to your point of view. But we, the band, also have a right – namely not to be prejudiced either.”

Rolling Stone has since reported that the band have barred the “casting director” — named from attending future concerts, and that after parties for recent Munich concerts were cancelled.

At time of writing, Lindemann’s upcoming shows — which include a solo show at London’s Wembley Arena — are still set to take place as scheduled.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.