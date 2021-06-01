Rammstein’s Till Lindemann releases gory ‘Ich hasse Kinde’ music video

Till Lindemann has released his latest solo single ‘Ich hasse Kinde’ (‘I Hate Children’), complete with a gory music video.

The Rammstein frontman teased the song with a preview clip last week, marking what would be his second release of 2021. Last month the metal legend shared ‘Lubimiy Gorod’ for the film Devyatayev, an orchestral piano-driven ballad originally performed by Mark Bernes in 1939 which he sings entirely in Russian.

Also last month the singer’s now-defunct side project, LINDEMANN, screened their Live In Moscow concert film in cinemas for one night only across a select number of countries. German and Austrian fans are able to catch the show throughout the summer.

The German band – comprising Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren, the guitarist of death metal outfit Hypocrisy – played the VTB Arena in Russia’s capital city on March 15, 2020.

“Since Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren agreed in November 2020 not to continue Lindemann together and to dedicate themselves to other projects, Live in Moscow is a memorial to the special combination of two exceptional musicians that, over the space of just two albums, have created their own, unique musical coordinate system,” a statement read.

Last November, the duo announced they had parted ways and would be “pursuing their own plans in the future”.

Meanwhile, Rammstein have announced details of their first ever North American stadium tour.

The tour will begin in late August 2022 with a show at the Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Canada. Gigs in Chicago, Los Angeles, Chicago and more will follow across late summer, before the tour wraps up with three Mexico City shows in October.