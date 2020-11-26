Rammstein’s Till Lindemann has released a second National Geographic picture book with fellow musician Joey Kelly.

The German-language book, which documents Lindemann and Kelly’s journey down the Río Yavarí river, is called Amazonas: Reise zum Rio Javari (translation: Amazon: Trip On The Río Yavarí).

Featuring exclusive photographs by Thomas Statchelhaus and Matthias Matthies, fans can take a look at a few preview shots on Rammstein’s online store. One of the images shows a close-up of Lindemann handling a dangerous-looking snake.

The photos are accompanied by poems written by Lindemann and interviews with both men. It follows the release of Yukon: Mein gehasster Freund, a 2017 book about the pair’s Canadian journey.

The book is available to purchase on Rammstein’s official webstore or via Amazon.

Earlier this month, Lindemann, the project consisting of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and guitarist of death metal outfit Hypocrisy, Peter Tägtgren, announced their split.

In a post on social media, the band said: “Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren end their collaboration on “Lindemann”!

“As Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren confirm today, the two artists have ended their collaboration on the project “Lindemann”. Both will be pursuing their own plans in the future.”

Meanwhile, Rammstein have confirmed they’re back in the studio and that they’re working on new music.

Posting on Instagram, the band shared a new photo of themselves at work in the Fabrique studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence – the same place they recorded their 2019 album.

A caption accompanying the post said: “Sadly no tour this year – but it’s great to be back in the studio!”