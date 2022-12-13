Rancid announce 2023 UK and European Tour

Rancid have announced a UK and European tour for 2023 – find details below and buy tickets here.

The US punk-rock band will kick off the European run at Slam Dunk festival in Italy on June 2, with dates following in Slovenia, Austria, Poland, Scandinavia, Germany, Spain, Belgium, the UK, The Netherlands and Czech Republic.

The tour includes a show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on June 20, followed by a second gig at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on June 21. Ticket go on sale this Friday, December 16 at 10am local time, and can be purchased here.

Support at the UK headline shows will come from The Bronx and label mates Grade 2.

Rancid’s most recent album ‘Trouble Maker’ came out in 2017, which followed 2014’s ‘Honor Is All We Know’.

Find the full list of Rancid’s UK and European tour dates below.

2023

JUNE

2 – Slam Dunk Festival Italy, Bellaria, Italy

4 – Sbäm Fest 2023, Linz, Austria

8 – Rockfest 2023, Hyvinkää, Finland

15 – Akzena Rock Festival, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain

17 – Graspop Metal Meeting 2023, Dessel, Belgium

20 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

21 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

23 – Jera On Air Festival, Ysselsteyn, Netherlands

24 – Vainstream Rockfest, Münster, Germany

25 – Mighty Sounds Festival 2023, Tábor, Czechia

This summer, Rancid frontman Tim Armstrong and The Bodysnatchers’ Rhoda Dakar joined The Interrupters on their new single ‘As We Live’.

“Love is the fuel for everything beautiful in the world. Love should be approached with urgency and that’s what we are trying to capture with this song,” frontwoman Aimee Interrupter told Louder Sound.

“It is truly humbling to have musical legends, Tim Armstrong and Rhoda Dakar co-writing and singing this one with us.”