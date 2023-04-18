Rancid announce new album ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’ and Wembley show

Rancid have announced plans to release new album ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’ this summer.

The US punk-rock band’s 10th studio LP will come out on June 2 via Epitaph Records and is their first since 2017’s ‘Trouble Maker’.

As a first taster, the band have shared the title track from their forthcoming album, the video for which you can view below.

Advertisement

The record, which will feature 16 tracks, coincides with their forthcoming UK and European tour which kicks off in Italy at Slam Dunk on the same day the album is released.

The tour was set to call at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on June 20, but it has now been upgraded to the OVO Arena Wembley on the same date.

The band will also play a second gig at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester the following night (June 21). Any remaining tickets can be purchased here.

Support at the UK headline shows will come from The Bronx and label mates Grade 2.

Find the full list of Rancid’s UK and European tour dates below.

Advertisement

JUNE

2 – Slam Dunk Festival Italy, Bellaria, Italy

4 – Sbäm Fest 2023, Linz, Austria

6 – Letnia Scena Progresji, Warsaw, Poland

8 – Rockfest 2023, Hyvinkää, Finland

9 – Sweden Rock Festival, Solvesborg, Sweden

10 – Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden

12 – Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

13 – Schlachthof, Wiesbaden, Germany

15 – Akzena Rock Festival, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain

16 – Hellfest, Clisson, France

17 – Graspop Metal Meeting 2023, Dessel, Belgium

20 – OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK

21 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

23 – Jera On Air Festival, Ysselsteyn, Netherlands

24 – Vainstream Rockfest, Münster, Germany

25 – Mighty Sounds Festival 2023, Tábor, Czechia

Meanwhile, members of Rancid, Operation Ivy, Trash Talk and The Bronx recently came together to form a new project called Bad Optix.

The new ska-punk band was formed by Jesse Michaels and Rancid guitarist Tim Armstrong, both of whom performed together previously as part of ’80s band Operation Ivy.

Joey Castillo (Circle Jerks, The Bronx) and bassist Spencer Pollard (Trash Talk) complete the supergroup.

The full tracklisting for Rancid’s new album is as follows:

1. ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’

2. ‘Mud, Blood, & Gold’

3. ‘Devil In Disguise’

4. ‘New American’

5. ‘The Bloody & Violent History’

6. ‘Don’t Make Me Do It’

7. ‘It’s A Road To Righteousness’

8. ‘Live Forever’

9. ‘Drop Dead Inn’

10. ‘Prisoners Song’

11. ‘Magnificent Rogue’

12. ‘One Way Ticket’

13. ‘Hellbound Train’

14. ‘Eddie The Butcher’

15. ‘Hear Us Out’

16. ‘When The Smoke Clears’