Rancid announce North American tour leg with Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies and more

They’ll spend September on the road

Rancid have unveiled more North American tour dates with a slew of tourmates: Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies, The English Beat (led by Dave Wakeling), The Aquabats, Turnstile, Iron Reagan and Angel Du$t.

The two-week-long jaunt in September will take the punk rock band from Pittsburgh, Philadelphia all the way to Denver, Colorado, with stops in Las Vegas and Detroit in-between. These come off the back of two other US dates that have already been announced: opening for the original Misfits lineup in Oakland, California, and an appearance at Riot Fest in Chicago.

While Pennywise will accompany Rancid on all dates, the other acts will only perform at select shows.

Rancid will play:

Pittsburgh, PA, The Lots at Sandcastle (September 14) *^v

Worcester, MA, The Palladium (15) *x$

Toronto, ONT, The Rebel (17) ^$

Detroit, MI, Masonic Temple Theatre (18) ^$

Cleveland, OH, Agora Theatre (19) ^$

Baltimore, MD, MECU Pavilion (21) *$#

Philadelphia, PA, Skyline Stage @ The Mann (22) *^$

Las Vegas, NV, House Of Blues (26) ^v

Salt Lake City, UT, The Union Event Center (27) ^v

Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre (28) ^v

* Suicidal Tendencies

^ The Beat

# The Aquabats

x Turnstile

v Iron Reagan

$ Angel Du$t

Find the tour poster below:

Rancid are currently working on a new record, their first since 2017’s ‘Trouble Maker’.