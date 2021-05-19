Rancid, Pennywise and Suicidal Tendencies form supergroup The Crew

Members of Rancid, Pennywise and Suicidal Tendencies have joined forces to a form new supergroup – The Crew.

The punk outfit, which features singer Tim Armstrong and bassist Matt Freeman of Rancid, Pennywise guitarist Fletcher Dragge and drummer Byron McMackin and Suicidal Tendencies vocalist Mike Muir, have also shared their debut track ‘One Voice’. You can listen to the song below.

Proceeds from a physical seven-inch vinyl release of the song will benefit Musack, an initiative that provides musical instruments to children and educators.

Advertisement

The A-side of the disc features ‘One Voice’ while the B-side houses ‘One In A Million’ by Musack-supported act Rippy and the Sillyettes, two young girls from the Navajo reservation who wrote a song about a friend who was murdered.

The seven-inch comes in five different colours and is limited to 500 copies. It will be released in July and can be pre-ordered via Stay Free Recordings’ Bandcamp page.

“Collaborating with Tim Armstrong, Mike Muir, and Matt Freeman has been an awesome experience; obviously Byron McMackin and I go way back,” Dragge said.

“Byron and I had a demo of ‘One Voice’ laying around for couple years, and I thought it would be cool to bring a couple old friends on board to breath some new life into it.

Advertisement

“Watching these guys lay down their own personal trademark styles on this song was nothing short of amazing! I think it’s safe to [say] we’re all pretty fucking stoked on the final product, and being able to donate proceeds to Musack feels pretty awesome, as well. Find it, crank it up, and enjoy!”