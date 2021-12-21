Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen announces solo spring tour

Rancid guitarist and vocalist Lars Frederiksen has announced an upcoming North American tour. See the full dates below.

The tour will support his debut solo EP ‘To Victory’, which was released on November 19 via Pirates Press Records. The six-track EP features stripped versions of songs from his other bands, The Old Firm Casuals and Lars Frederiksen & The Bastards, as well as covers like KISS‘ ‘Comin’ Home’.

The 2022 tour starts in Scottsdale, Arizona on March 29, heading to Santa Ana, San Diego, Oakland, Chicago, Hamtramck, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cambridge before finishing up in New Jersey on April 29. Comedian Joe Sib, DJ Chris Powerhouse and Boss Hooligan Soundsystem feature as support. Tickets are available now.

Lars Frederiksen 2022 tour dates:

MARCH

29 – Scottsdale, Arizona, Pub Rock

30 – Santa Ana, California, Constellation Room

APRIL

01 – San Diego, California, Music Box

03 – Oakland, California, Starline

22 – Chicago, Illinois, Reggie’s

23 – Hamtramck, Michigan, Small’s

25 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Crafthouse

26 – Baltimore, Maryland, Ottobar

28 – Cambridge, Massachusetts, Middle East

29 – Garwood, New Jersey, Crossroads

Earlier this year, members of Rancid, Pennywise and Suicidal Tendencies joined forces to form a new supergroup called The Crew. The group, which features singer Tim Armstrong and bassist Matt Freeman of Rancid, Pennywise guitarist Fletcher Dragge and drummer Byron McMackin and Suicidal Tendencies vocalist Mike Muir, shared their debut track ‘One Voice’.

Proceeds from a physical seven-inch vinyl release of the song were to benefit Musack, an initiative that provides musical instruments to children and educators.

In other news, it was recently announced that Rancid would no longer be performing at next year’s Slam Dunk Festival. The band were due to headline the Leeds festival alongside Alexisonfire. However, organisers confirmed on November 30 that they would be pulling out, with Sum 41 and Dropkick Murphys set to top the bill instead.

For more information and to buy tickets for Slam Dunk Festival, visit the festival’s official website.