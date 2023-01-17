Randy Newman postpones UK and European tour due to neck surgery

Randy Newman has postponed his upcoming UK and European tour after undergoing neck surgery.

The singer was set to begin a tour on these shores next month, but has confirmed that the tour will now not take place due to Newman’s recovery time from surgery being longer than expected.

The dates were first announced in 2019 and set for 2020, but then moved to 2022 due to COVID restrictions before the neck surgery pushed them to 2023. No new dates have been revealed yet.

“Recently, I noticed I was shrinking. People over whom I had towered now towered over me. Could this be payback for having written Short People?” Newman wrote in a statement.

“Turns out, my neck was broken. They operated on me successfully, I think. For even now, I look less like an anteater and more like a folk rock artist from the early ’60s. But the doctor said I’m not quite ready to tour.

“I was really looking forward to coming to Europe to perform. I miss performing a great deal and I look forward to a time when I can come. I’m sorry I won’t see you this time but I will see you soon.”

Unfortunately, due to ongoing recovery from his most recent surgery, Randy Newman is unable to safely travel or perform; therefore his European tour must be postponed. pic.twitter.com/9Gwjh8ggvR — Randy Newman (@RandyNewman) January 16, 2023

Last month, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin covered Randy Newman’s ‘I Love L.A.’ for the eighth instalment in this year’s Hanukkah Sessions series.

For the version, the song was retitled to ‘We Love L.A.’ – alongside all of the special guests the pair have been joined by on 2022’s series: Judd Apatow, Pink, Inara George, Grohl’s daughter Violet, Beck, Karen O and Tenacious D.

Coinciding with Hanukkah itself, this year’s series began on December 18 with their rendition of ‘Spinning Wheel’ by Blood, Sweat & Tears (featuring comedian/director Judd Apatow). It was chased up with think take on ‘Get This Party Started’ by Pink (featuring Pink herself), followed by ‘The Things We Do For Love’ by 10cc (with Kurstin’s The Bird And The Bee bandmate Inara George).