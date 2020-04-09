Watch Randy Newman perform his new self-isolation song ‘Stay Away’

Randy Newman has shared a performance video of himself playing ‘Stay Away’, a new song he’s written about self-isolating during the coronavirus crisis.

The acclaimed musician and songwriter was asked by the Southern California public radio station KPCC to pen the song, and the track debuted yesterday (April 8) on AirTalk with Larry Mantle.

Newman introduces his performance video by speaking about social distancing, saying “apparently there’s some disease that’s going around” before telling people to wash their hands, not touch their faces and practice safe distancing techniques.

Newman is then seen in the clip performing the jaunty ‘Stay Away’ on his piano in his home studio, with lyrics including “stay away from me / keep your distance, please” and “I’m gonna be with you 24 hours a day / What a lucky man I am“.

Newman performed at the 2020 Academy Awards back in February, playing his Toy Story 4 song ‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ after it was nominated for Best Original Song. The prize later went to Elton John and Bernie Taupin for the Rocketman tune ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’.

Back in January, Newman cancelled the Australian and New Zealand legs of his ‘An Evening With Randy Newman’ tour, citing a “longer than expected recovery period” from a recent hip operation.