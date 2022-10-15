Rap supergroup Mount Westmore announce new album ‘Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort’

Mount Westmore have announced a new album called ‘Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort’.

The West Coast rap supergroup comprising Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort will release their record on December 9 via Mount Westmore/MNRK Music Group.

To build excitement the group have shared a teaser of the album’s upcoming single ‘Too Big’ featuring rapper P-Lo, which you can watch further below.

Mount Westmore were expected to drop their debut album in 2021 after several hints. However, the group instead shared their debut collection of recordings ‘Bad MFs‘ as an NFT in June of this year via the blockchain platform Gala Music.

‘Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort’ is a 16-track album that will be available across all digital platforms.

To date, Mount Westmore have shared the singles ‘Big Subwoofer‘ and ‘Bad MF’s’, the latter of which arrived as a music video in March.

Watch Mount Westmore’s teaser for ‘Too Big’ below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjlPt2OpNu4/

In an interview with HotNewHipHop last year, Snoop said of the project: “You bring the legends of the West Coast together, something great will always happen.

“Cube, 40, Short, and I have been running the game for years. This is the perfect time because each of us brings authentic and new ideas to the table. All four together? That’s magic.”

Too $hort previously revealed that Mount Westmore had “recorded somewhere in the neighbourhood of 50 songs”.

“At the age we’re at is a good time to do a thing like this and kind of extend your career a bit in a different way,” he said. “The minute we join forces, we get a handful of new business opportunities that none of us would’ve had.”

Meanwhile, Snoop revealed recently that he’s working once again with Dr. Dre, revealing a new album titled ‘Missionary’.

In a conversation with Stephen A. Smith on the K[no]w Mercy podcast, Snoop confirmed the name of the forthcoming project, which sees Dre handle production duties.

He said: “Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months.”

The rapper also revealed that the album would be released in November (though an exact date was not given) via Death Row/Aftermath.

The pair’s work on ‘Missionary’ marks their first time collaborating in 29 years. They first linked up for Snoop Dogg’s 1993 debut ‘Doggystyle’, which Dre produced. November also marks the 30th anniversary of that album’s release.