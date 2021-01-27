Rapper 6 Dogs has reportedly passed away at the age of 21.

The Atlanta, Georgia, rapper, whose real name was Chase Amick, was best known for songs including ‘Faygo Dreams’, ‘Guccy Armor’, ‘Someone’ and ‘Flossing’.

His death was initially confirmed by local reports from Georgia, prompting an outpouring of tributes for the star.

Benny Blanco tweeted: “He may have been ur favorite rapper 6dogs… but to me he was one of the kindest, toe painting, star gazing, art making, day dreaming, thoughtful, warmest souls i had ever met… the way u made us laugh and the ridiculous stories u would tell…”

Lil Aaron added: “Rip 6 dogs. real underground legend. made it all the way to benny blanco off of some internet rap songs. forever the goat.”

The rapper initially rose to fame on Soundcloud, where he had thousands of followers and began uploading his talents on the platform in secret due to his family’s devout Christian faith.

He soon scored success with an Interscope Records deal in 2016, and told fans as recently as last November that he was working on a new album – the follow-up to 2019’s Hi-Hats & Heartaches.

6Dogs also battled Covid last year, confirming that he received a positive test result in July.

“I’m str8 just a pretty bad headache. I’m a healthy dood tho so I should b fine,” he said.

“Unfortunately this will put a delay on the album thx for rockin w me y’all.”

A cause of death is yet to be confirmed.