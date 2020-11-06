Rapper and social media influencer Brax has died at the age of 21.

“Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art. She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels,” she continued.

“Most recently she was in the process of forming her brand merging her loves for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn.”

Braxton added: “Braxton knew that God was working through her, she had ‘vessel’ and ‘gifted’ permanently placed on her body.

“She knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing. This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world.”

Brax, born Braxton Baker, was best known for her 2017 mixtape ‘VERSE(atility)‘, which featured songs such as ‘Lil B*tch’ and ‘Don’t Deny’.

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.