Rapper and social media influencer Brax has died at the age of 21.
The rising hip-hop star’s death was confirmed by her mother Letrin Loftin Russell, who shared the sad news on Instagram.
“Our Angel Has Ascended Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended,” she wrote alongside a montage of videos and photos featuring the late star.
“At the time of her ascendance she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us.
“Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art. She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels,” she continued.
RIP Brax, the flyest individual. pic.twitter.com/8ZNkSFNY92
— Black women. (@beendablueprint) November 5, 2020
“Most recently she was in the process of forming her brand merging her loves for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn.”
Braxton added: “Braxton knew that God was working through her, she had ‘vessel’ and ‘gifted’ permanently placed on her body.
“She knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing. This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world.”
Brax, born Braxton Baker, was best known for her 2017 mixtape ‘VERSE(atility)‘, which featured songs such as ‘Lil B*tch’ and ‘Don’t Deny’.
A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.