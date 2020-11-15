Rapper Benny The Butcher shot during attempted robbery

Benny The Butcher was shot during an attempted robbery in Houston, it has been reported.

The Buffalo rapper – whose real name is Jeremie Pennick – is a member of the collectives Griselda and Black Soprano Family.

According to TMZ, Pennick as sat in his car outside a Walmart store when five men approached him, demanding he and the people he was with hand over their jewellery. When they hesitated to follow the group’s order, one man shot the rapper in the leg before fleeing the scene.

Pennick and his friends immediately left the area, before pulling over and calling the authorities, who took the star to hospital. His condition has not been disclosed at the time of writing.

This year, Benny The Butcher has collaborated with fellow Griselda member Conway The Machine on a track on his album ‘From King To A God’, The LOX’s record ‘Living Off Xperience’, and with Lil Wayne.

The rapper featured on a deluxe version of Wayne’s latest album ‘Funeral’, appearing alongside Conway The Machine on ‘Russian Roulette’.

In other hip-hop news, Dallas rapper MO3 was fatally shot in his hometown on Wednesday (November 11). An armed suspect chased the star on foot on the I-35E freeway, firing multiple shots and striking the victim at least once, according to the police.

An innocent bystander who was in a nearby car was also reportedly injured after being struck by gunfire, and was subsequently treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries.