Rapper DaBaby “arrested for battery” after Florida robbery

US rapper DaBaby has been “arrested for battery”, which is thought to be linked to a robbery in Florida.

The musician – real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk – was reportedly arrested on Thursday evening. TMZ reports that Kirk has been questioned over a robbery which saw a concert promoter attacked by men who are believed to be part of his crew.

In a video obtained by the site, the man is seen lying on the pavement while another man takes items from his pockets and drags him along the street.

Advertisement

The attacker is then seen jumping into a waiting SUV, before another man jumps out of the vehicle and pushes the victim once again before the vehicle drives away.

DaBaby’s bail has been set at $1,500 (£1,145) and he was reportedly taken into custody by seven waiting police cars.

The latest incident comes only days after the rapper was arrested for marijuana possession following a concert in North Carolina on Christmas Eve.

He later protested his innocence on his Instagram stories, and claimed that police were preventing him from performing in his native North Carolina.

He said at the time; “Dirty ass police department try to take me to jail every time I got a show in the city.”

Advertisement

In 2019, DaBaby was arrested after an argument at a Walmart. A man was shot and killed in the altercation but Kirk insisted he never pulled the trigger, and was convicted of carrying a concealed gun.

He was handed a suspended 30-day jail sentence and 12 months of unsupervised probation.