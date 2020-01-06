Rapper DaBaby released from jail after being charged with battery

US rapper DaBaby has been released from jail while he awaits a court appearance on a misdemeanour battery charge.

The North Carolina musician — real name Jonathan Kirk — was arrested in the Florida city last week (January 2) after arguing with a music promoter over payment for a live performance, according to local police.

According to AP, police later found an outstanding warrant for DaBaby’s arrest from Texas on a separate battery charge.

Advertisement

The arrest report states that the incident began at the Novotel Miami Brickell, where DaBaby was staying. The rapper got into an argument with a local music promoter after he was reportedly underpaid for a scheduled performance at Cafe Iguana.

DaBaby then demanded the money as an argument broke out, and the rapper then allegedly punched a man who was with the music promoter.

The man who was punched alleged that one of the men who was with DaBaby then took his mobile phone, his bank card and $80 in cash.

Police arrested the rapper later in the evening at the hotel after the two men identified him to the authorities. The report adds that DaBaby denied involvement in the incident.

Advertisement

This latest incident comes only days after the rapper was handcuffed and cited for marijuana possession following a concert in North Carolina on Christmas Eve.

Kirk is expected to appear in court again in Miami later this week.