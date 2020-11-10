Rapper Daeshard shares new video filmed at Michael Jackson’s Neverland

Florida rapper Daeshard has shared a new video that was filmed at Michael Jackson‘s Neverland estate.

According to TMZ, the official visuals for ‘Hood’ were filmed in July at the infamous ranch, which is situated in Santa Barbara County, California.

It’s said the shoot had not been authorised and that a security team demanded Daeshard erased the footage on the spot upon being caught trespassing. The full video, however, has now been posted to YouTube.

You can watch the clip below.

Daeshard told TMZ he was granted permission to film the project, but did not reveal who had given him the green light. Sources claim that three people were spotted on the shoot using three GoPro cameras and an iPhone to capture the required footage.

Yesterday (November 9), Daeshard responded to the backlash from Jackson fans. “I know they hating on me but I don’t read comments,” he wrote on Twitter. You can see that post below.

I know they hating on me but I dont read comments — Daeshard. (@Daeshard100) November 9, 2020

“This will legally be removed before too long, unfortunately,” wrote one viewer in the comments section. Another said: “Cool stunt, but unfortunately die-hard MJ fans like yourself and especially the legal team will stop this if it gains some traction.”