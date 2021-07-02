A US rapper has gone viral on TikTok after users discovered a 2013 track that listeners say “predicted” the Covid-19 pandemic.

On ‘Pandemic’, Dr Creep raps about a “coronavirus” taking hold in the year 2020.

While TikTok users argue that it’s proof he predicted the future, Dr Creep has previously said that the track was simply a coincidence.

Despite rapping about “2020 combined with coronavirus, bodies stacking“, he explains that multiple coronaviruses were in existence and the subject of wide discussion at the time he first penned the song.

“As for mentioning 2020, well 2020-2030 was just significant years to me, as well as many other people that are educated on these esoteric topics. 10 years ago it was said that 2012 was nothing to worry about, it’s 2020-30 to pay attention to,” he previously wrote on Facebook.

“To me, the lyrics are just more of a coincidence than a prediction as I don’t feel I was ‘trying’ to predict anything, I just rapped about what I was watching. But call it a prediction, dumb luck, coincidence, remote viewing, predictive programming (lmao) or whatever you want.”

He went on: “I’m not the only dude that mentioned the damn coronavirus back in 2013!!!!

“No, I don’t make predictions and No I’m not a writer for The Simpsons. BUT, I have been studying docs and listening to ‘insiders’ & ‘whistle blowers’ in lectures and interviews for 10+ years and some things just add up and lyrics come out of it. NOT a prediction, simple as that.”

A coronavirus is part of a wider family of viruses, which also include Sars and Mers.