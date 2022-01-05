Rapper J $tash dead after allegedly killing woman in front of her children

Florida-born rapper J $tash has died after allegedly shooting and killing a woman in front of her three children.

The incident took place at approximately 7am on New Year’s Day in Temple City, California (per The Independent), where the county coroner’s office has confirmed that the 28-year-old artist – whose real name was Justin Alexander Joseph – and a woman named Jeanette Gallegos died at the scene.

“Deputies from Temple Sheriff’s Station responded to a home regarding a call of possible domestic violence on a gunshot victim,” sheriff’s deputy Grace Medrano said in a statement while confirming that a weapon was found at the scene.

“When deputies arrived, they discovered two victims, a 27-year-old female Hispanic and a 28-year-old male Black unresponsive inside the home. The female victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the male victim sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Medrano added that “three juveniles, ranging in age from five to 11” were present at the property, though fortunately “unharmed upon the deputies’ arrival”.

“The three lived in the home and are believed to be the children of the deceased female victim,” she said. Reports that Gallegos and J $tash were in a relationship have yet to be confirmed.

Lieutenant Derrick Alfred said: “Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it’s a murder-suicide.”

$tash was the founder of Relax Rekords, and notably became the second signee to Rich The Kid’s label Rich Forever Music in 2016.