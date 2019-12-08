Trending:

Rapper Juice WRLD has died after suffering a medical emergency at a Chicago airport

His death was confirmed by Chicago officials

Elizabeth Aubrey
Juice WRLD
Juice WRLD - Credit: Getty

Rapper Juice WRLD has died following a “medical emergency” at a Chicago airport, officials have confirmed. He was 21-years-old.

According to TMZ, the rapper, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a seizure after he arrived in Chicago shortly after a plane journey from California.

Officials said they rushed to Midway Airport around 2am where the 21-year-old suffered a medical emergency and was shortly thereafter transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Illinois confirmed Juice WRLD’s death in a statement, published by The New York Times.

Identifying the rapper by his real name, it said that Jarad A. Higgins, 21, of Homewood, Ill., had died. The cause of death was not available and an autopsy was to be done, the office said.

Juice WRLD’s record label, Interscope Records, shared a statement following his death.

“Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time,” the statement began. “He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being and artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else. To lose someone so kind and so close to our hearts is devastating. Our thoughts are with Juice’s family and friends, everyone at his label Grade A, and his millions of fans around the world.”

The rapper shot to fame after his track ‘Lucid Dreams’ reached number 2 in the US and a collaboration with Travis Scott on his ‘AstroWorld’ album, ‘No Bystanders’.

Tributes are already pouring in for the rapper on social media. “In total shock to have lost such a talent at such a young age,” one fan wrote. “Devastated beyond words,” wrote another.

You can see some of the fan and artist tributes below:

View this post on Instagram

😢😔 bye brother, love u dawg.. rip

A post shared by FaZe Boat (@lilyachty) on

In an interview with NME earlier this year, Juice WRLD opened up about his personal style of songwriting and his status as a role model for others.

“That’s what makes you a real man,” he said of expressing his emotions through his lyrics. “You not running from how you feel? That’s what makes you one of the realest people to walk this Earth. People usually look down upon that – they say you soft.”

He continued: “A lot of men make fun of you for expressing your feelings, because they don’t get it. They can’t wrap their heads around the concept of being completely honest and forthright.

“I don’t just [make emotional music] for myself. I do it to help other people through their situations. I guess I supposedly save lives. People tell me all the time that I save their lives. All the time, brother.”

Juice Wrld
Juice Wrld performing live – Credit: Getty

In a four-star review of his album, ‘Death Race For Love’, NME wrote: “Juice WRLD’s colourful second studio album ‘Death Race For Love’ takes emo rap to inventive new heights.

“…This will be the moment that solidifies his status as one of rap’s most exciting new stars.”

This is a breaking new story – more to follow.

For help with grief and loss you can contact the following organisations:
YOUNG MINDS – The voice for young people’s health and wellbeing
Cruse Bereavement Care
Hope Again
The Good Grief Trust
The Samaritans – Confidential support 24 hours a day

