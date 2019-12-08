Rapper Juice WRLD has died after suffering a medical emergency at a Chicago airport

Rapper Juice WRLD has died following a “medical emergency” at a Chicago airport, officials have confirmed. He was 21-years-old.

According to TMZ, the rapper, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a seizure after he arrived in Chicago shortly after a plane journey from California.

Officials said they rushed to Midway Airport around 2am where the 21-year-old suffered a medical emergency and was shortly thereafter transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Illinois confirmed Juice WRLD’s death in a statement, published by The New York Times.

Identifying the rapper by his real name, it said that Jarad A. Higgins, 21, of Homewood, Ill., had died. The cause of death was not available and an autopsy was to be done, the office said.

Juice WRLD’s record label, Interscope Records, shared a statement following his death.

“Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time,” the statement began. “He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being and artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else. To lose someone so kind and so close to our hearts is devastating. Our thoughts are with Juice’s family and friends, everyone at his label Grade A, and his millions of fans around the world.”

The rapper shot to fame after his track ‘Lucid Dreams’ reached number 2 in the US and a collaboration with Travis Scott on his ‘AstroWorld’ album, ‘No Bystanders’.

Tributes are already pouring in for the rapper on social media. “In total shock to have lost such a talent at such a young age,” one fan wrote. “Devastated beyond words,” wrote another.

You can see some of the fan and artist tributes below:

Love you juicewrld I mean that glad u off this fake ass earth with these fake ass people you better then them u in heaven now!! Can’t wait to make music with u up there legend ! You changed the world for the new generation love you brother ! Ima go hard for you! – Lil b — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) December 8, 2019

this sad as fuck rest in love juice wrld 🏆 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) December 8, 2019

I can’t believe this man, RIP Juice Wrld ❤️🌎 — Ms Banks (@MsBanks) December 8, 2019

really shocked and sad to find out juice wrld passed away, … and so young too…

a reminder that life can be over any moment…

be kind to one another. — Zedd (@Zedd) December 8, 2019

Woah man….. smh Rest In Peace juice wrld. Gone way too soon. 🙏🏽 — 11:11 OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) December 8, 2019

This is hard to believe.

He was mad cool, insanely talented, and just getting started. Gone way too soon.

He lives on through his music.

Rest in peace Juice Wrld 🙏🏼 https://t.co/jTXjkyx8hm pic.twitter.com/xLQe4pSqwb — DJSemtex (@DJSemtex) December 8, 2019

RIP Juice Wrld. Fuck 😖 — ANNE-MARIE (@AnneMarie) December 8, 2019

Rest In Peace, Juice Wrld. The 21 year old rapper reportedly suffered from a seizure and will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends through this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/T8osPWKGAx — The Tylt (@TheTylt) December 8, 2019

RIP juice wrld you will be missed. I feel honored to have seen you perform live in March. you were so young and I send all my love to your family and friends 🙁 pic.twitter.com/OZWDyJGOoT — esma (@sweetenerora) December 8, 2019

RIP Juice Wrld, this dude had the hardest freestyle I’ve ever heard bro. I’m gonna miss him so much🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/RX7PGJm9kU — 🧀(9-3)🧀 #AaronJonesForMVP (@GoatAaronJones) December 8, 2019

Wake up to find out the news about Juice Wrld…21 years old man. Extremely talented dude & now the world will never know what he’s truly capable of accomplishing. RIP❤️ — Grinding DF (CO-LEADER) (@SiimplyGrinding) December 8, 2019

my heart is fucking broken after this one. juice wrld got me through rough shit and now he’s gone. fuck me — Hype Bam❄️ (@Bamifyy) December 8, 2019

In an interview with NME earlier this year, Juice WRLD opened up about his personal style of songwriting and his status as a role model for others.

“That’s what makes you a real man,” he said of expressing his emotions through his lyrics. “You not running from how you feel? That’s what makes you one of the realest people to walk this Earth. People usually look down upon that – they say you soft.”

He continued: “A lot of men make fun of you for expressing your feelings, because they don’t get it. They can’t wrap their heads around the concept of being completely honest and forthright.

“I don’t just [make emotional music] for myself. I do it to help other people through their situations. I guess I supposedly save lives. People tell me all the time that I save their lives. All the time, brother.”

In a four-star review of his album, ‘Death Race For Love’, NME wrote: “Juice WRLD’s colourful second studio album ‘Death Race For Love’ takes emo rap to inventive new heights.

“…This will be the moment that solidifies his status as one of rap’s most exciting new stars.”

For help with grief and loss you can contact the following organisations:

YOUNG MINDS – The voice for young people’s health and wellbeing

Cruse Bereavement Care

Hope Again

The Good Grief Trust

The Samaritans – Confidential support 24 hours a day