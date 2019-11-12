Rapper Lil Reese “in critical condition” following shooting

The incident occurred yesterday

Rapper Lil Reese is said to be in a critical condition following a shooting incident yesterday afternoon (November 11).

As first reported by ABC News Chicago, The Chicago rapper, real name Tavares Taylor, was reportedly shot in the neck when his vehicle stopped at an intersection in the County Club Hills, Illinois.

Witnesses reported seeing a male suspect exit a separate vehicle and then shoot Taylor with “a small rifle” before fleeing, according to Consequence of Sound.

Reports suggest that when police arrived on the scene, Taylor was already at the hospital after being taken to the Advocate South Suburban Hospital immediately following the incident by an unidentified man.

He was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he is said to be in a critical condition.

When police arrived on the scene, officers reportedly found Taylor’s vehicle abandoned with blood stains on the driver’s seat and by the door.

Whilst details of the incident are still scarce, one of Taylor’s frequent collaborators, Lil Durk, tweeted “Reese good.”

As yet, no arrests have been made and the police investigation is ongoing. NME has reached out to representatives of Lil Reese for comment.

This is a developing story