Rapper Lil Reese gives update on health and shares new single following shooting incident

The rapper was shot in the neck last week

Rapper Lil Reese has given fans an update on his health following a shooting incident which left him in a “critical condition.”

As first reported by ABC News Chicago, the rapper, real name Tavares Taylor, was shot in the neck last week (November 11) when his vehicle stopped at an intersection in the County Club Hills, Illinois.

Witnesses reported seeing a male suspect exit a separate vehicle and then shoot Taylor with “a small rifle” before fleeing, according to Consequence of Sound.

Now, Lil Reese has reassured fans after sharing a more positive update on his health, together with some new music that he recorded prior to the shooting. You can listen to his new single, ‘Come Outside’, below.

Posting on Instagram, the rapper shared a photo of his recent injury with the caption “Lifes a gamble I got hella luck.”

Later on, he also tweeted his thanks to fans for sending messages of support: “I appreciate everybody keeping me in they prayers tho I can’t lie thank y’all no matter what you do out here always talk to god.”

Following the incident last week, reports emerged that suggested Lil Reese was already at the hospital when police arrived on the scene.

He was reportedly taken to the Advocate South Suburban Hospital immediately following the incident by an unidentified man. He was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

When police arrived on the scene, officers reportedly found Taylor’s vehicle abandoned with blood stains on the driver’s seat and by the door. The police investigation is still ongoing.

NME has reached out to representatives of Lil Reese for comment.