Rapper Lil Tjay reportedly shot multiple times

New York drill rapper Lil Tjay has reportedly been shot multiple times and is undergoing emergency surgery.

TMZ has reported that the rapper (real name Tione Jayden Merritt) was shot multiple times after midnight on Wednesday (June 22). The exact extent of his injuries are currently unclear.

According to a release from the Begen County Prosecutor’s Office (BCPO), police responded to a call at 12:08am regarding a shooting that occurred at 14 The Promenade, Edgewater, New Jersey. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 22-year-old victim with “multiple gunshot wounds”.

The report also notes that a second incident was called in at 478 River Road, Edgewater, where they located another victim of the same age with a single gunshot wound. Both victims have reportedly been transported to a hospital where they are being treated.

According to TMZ, suspects in the shootings remain at large, and no further information surrounding the ongoing investigation is available at this time.

Following the news of Lil Tjay’s alleged shooting, French Montana took to Twitter to share well wishes, tweeting: “pray for my lil bro lil Tjay”.

pray for my lil bro lil Tjay 🙏🏽 — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) June 22, 2022

Lil Tjay most recently released the single ‘24 Hrs (Chopped Not Slopped Remix)’ with Kaash Paige and DJ Candlestick on June 15. Prior to that, the rapper released the single ‘Goin’ Up’ in late April.

The US drill rapper made headlines late last year after he was filmed threatening a fan while performing in Manchester. “Who wanna fight? Who gangsta enough to do that? You wanna fight? Pull up to the front. Swear to God,” he was filmed saying after a water bottle was thrown onstage.