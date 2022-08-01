Rapper Lioness keeps getting mistaken for the England team

Rapper Lioness has revealed that she keeps getting mistaken for the England team in a new tweet.

Her Twitter handle, which is @LionessOfficial is being mistaken for that of the official England women’s football team – The Lionesses – something that has seen the rapper getting incorrectly mentioned on the social media platform over the last day.

“My Mentions Are A Mess” the rapper joked on Twitter today, a day after the football team beat Germany 2-1 to win Euro 2022.

My Mentions Are A Mess 😂 — L!ONESS (@LionessOfficial) July 31, 2022

Yesterday (July 31), England’s Ella Toone’s scored the first goal in the game before Germany’s Lina Magull equalised in the 79th minute. It was Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal gave England a 2-1 victory over Germany to win Euro 2022 in front of a record-breaking crowd of 87,192 at Wembley.

Reacting to the news, Blur’s Dave Rowntree tweeted: “Brilliant! Just Brilliant!” Kasabian added: “Can’t believe it, historys been made! Congratulations to all the @Lionesses When you hit the wall you get back up again.”

Others reacting to the news included The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood who tweeted, “you’ve made us so proud” while The Subways wrote “standing ovation for every single woman who has taken part in this competition.”

The Spice Girls tweeted “True #Girlpower right there” while Adele wrote on Instagram: “What a game changer…so proud.”

Earlier in the day, Becky Hill, Stefflon Don and Ultra Naté performed at Wembley Stadium ahead of the final today. Hill opened the performance before Stefflon Don joined Ultra Naté for a rendition of ‘You’re Free’, which Hill also appeared on towards the end.

David Baddiel, Frank Skinner & The Lightning Seeds also sent a good luck message to Lionesses as they prepared to take on Germany in the final.

The message read: “Football’s Coming Home! Good luck Sarina and The Lionesses!”

On Saturday (July 30), Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds gave a special performance of ‘Three Lions’ at Camden’s Electric Ballroom. They were joined on stage by singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes and women’s players of the past to sing ‘Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)’ ahead of the final.