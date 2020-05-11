Rapper Nick Blixky dies aged 21 after shooting in New York City

Rapper Nick Blixky has died at the age of 21 after being fatally shot.

The Brooklyn drill rapper – real name Nickalus Thompson- was pronounced dead this weekend in New York City after he was found with severe wounds to his torso at around 9.30pm on Sunday night (May 10).

He was discovered on Winthrop Street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens in Brooklyn, New York, police reported.

He was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he passed away.

In a statement to Metro.co.uk the New York Police Department said: “On Sunday, May 10, 2020, at approximately 2126 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male shot…”

The statement added: “Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive 21-year-old male, with gunshot wounds to his torso and buttocks.

“EMS also responded to the scene and transported the individual to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced deceased.

“There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.”

According to the publication, unverified footage filmed after the shooting shows two police cars stopped in the middle of an intersection with what appeared to be a body in the middle of the road.

The rapper’s last Instagram post, shared hours before his death, excitedly promoted his upcoming project ‘Different Timin’.

Sharing the artwork for his new mixtape, he captioned the post, writing: “JUNE 3RD I’m dropping my first Tape ever LOCK IN THE DATE DIFFERENT TIMIN ( COMMENT A IF YOU READYYYY) #BG4L#HOMETEAM#TWIRLWITME.”

Thompson began his career rapping with his crew (Blixky Crew). He previously released singles ‘Drive The Boat’, ‘Change Gears’ and ‘Tactical’.