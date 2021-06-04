Rapper Nines has been charged with four drug offences.

The musician, 31, was arrested on Thursday (June 3) following searches at properties in both London and Hertfordshire.

He was charged under his real name of Courtney Freckleton, alongside another man, Jason Thompson, as part of “an operation to tackle the supply of drugs,” according to the BBC.

London’s Metropolitan Police said both had been charged with conspiracy to import a controlled Class B drug with intent to evade a prohibition/restriction between March 10 2020 and July 3 2020.

Other charges include conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug (cocaine), conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug (cannabis) and conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property.