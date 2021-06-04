Rapper Nines has been charged with four drug offences.
The musician, 31, was arrested on Thursday (June 3) following searches at properties in both London and Hertfordshire.
He was charged under his real name of Courtney Freckleton, alongside another man, Jason Thompson, as part of “an operation to tackle the supply of drugs,” according to the BBC.
London’s Metropolitan Police said both had been charged with conspiracy to import a controlled Class B drug with intent to evade a prohibition/restriction between March 10 2020 and July 3 2020.
Other charges include conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug (cocaine), conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug (cannabis) and conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property.
Both were due to attend court today.
NME has contacted representatives of Nines for comment.
Back in January, Tiggs Da Author shared the new video for his recent collaboration with Nines, ‘Fly ‘Em High’.
The track was taken from Tiggs’ debut album ‘Blame It On The Youts’, which was released on March 12 via Alacran Records.
The video for ‘Fly ‘Em High’ was directed by Shan Phearon and features both Tiggs (as a storytelling preacher) and Nines, who was portrayed as a victim of two bloodthirsty teen vampires.
Last year, Nines topped the UK album chart with his release, ‘Crabs In A Bucket’. It was his third album release to date.